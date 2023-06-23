The new Tramlink order follows a previous purchase by ATM for up to 80 trams in 2020. Credit: Stadler

Stadler has won the Milan municipal public transport company’s most recent tender for the supply of new trams in Milan.

The Swiss rolling stock manufacturer and Azienda Transporti Milanesi (ATM) have signed an agreement for up to 50 Tramlink trams for the city.

The new framework agreement includes up to 25 medium-capacity trams, up to 25 high-capacity trams, both of the Tramlink type, and an extended warranty of 5 years for each vehicle.

In a first call-off, ATM has ordered 14 high-capacity vehicles that will be financed through Italy’s PNRR (National Recovery and Resilience Plan) fund.

The fourteen vehicles will be delivered before July 2026.

“We are very proud that ATM is once again relying on Stadler trams to improve and enhance public transport in Milan,” said Iñigo Parra, CEO of Stadler Valencia, which is manufacturing the trams.

“Our vehicles are a benchmark in terms of performance, reliability, safety, universal accessibility, comfort, and state-of-the-art technology. We are convinced that they will also be a success in Milan”.

The new medium-capacity Tramlinks are similar to the trams that are being delivered under the framework agreement signed in 2020, which Stadler is currently manufacturing.

The trams have three modules and are roughly 25 metres long. ATM has already ordered 60 out of the 80 vehicles covered by the 2020 agreement. The first unit arrived in Milan in December 2022 and is currently performing tests on the city’s tram network.

The high-capacity version of the Tramlink is based on these trams but is made up of five modules and a length of 35 metres. They are bi-directional and have an open interior equipped with two specific areas for wheelchair users.

Further, the innovative bogies allow the new trams to run smoothly in the narrow curves. This significantly reduces noise to the benefit of passengers and residents.

Additionally, the new Tramlink models are equipped with an anti-collision device that can intervene when it detects a potential collision situation with pedestrians, cars, or other obstacles.