Stadler to deliver up to 80 Tramlink trams to Milan

Stadler has signed a framework agreement with Milan’s municipal public transport company Azienda Transporti Milanesi (ATM) to deliver up to 80 Tramlink trams.

The move comes more than a year after ATM selected Stadler as the preferred rolling stock supplier for the contract. The framework agreement has a six-year term with a maximum value of €172.6m.

In a first call-off, ATM placed an order of 30 vehicles.

The Tramlink light rail vehicles will be used for urban and interurban services and enable ATM to gradually replace the ageing rolling stock currently operating in Milan. The addition of the new vehicles will also allow the operator to expand its services.

The Tramlink trams feature three duplex corrosion-resistant stainless-steel car bodies.



With a length of 25m, the low-floor trams have three doors to ensure smooth passenger boarding.

They are also equipped with an anti-collision device that activates to prevent any potential collisions with pedestrians, cars or other obstacles.

The driver cab is ergonomically designed to increase visibility.

Stadler Valencia CEO Íñigo Parra said: “We are very proud that a cosmopolitan city like Milan, strongly committed to green and sustainable mobility, has chosen our innovative tram.

“The Tramlink incorporates Stadler’s longstanding experience in passenger transport vehicles. I am convinced that our vehicles will successfully meet the challenges of Milan’s urban transport, including the Winter Olympics in 2026.”

Last month, Stadler received a €92m contract to deliver 24 Tramlink streetcars to Jena, Germany.