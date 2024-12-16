The new hybrid locomotives, designed for both electric and diesel power, are designed to meet the needs of construction sites along the railways. Credit: Stadler.

Stadler has received a contract from the Rhaetian Railway (RhB) and the Matterhorn Gotthard Railway (MGBahn) for the delivery of 11 new metre-gauge hybrid locomotives.

This order, valued at approximately SFr100m ($112m), will modernise and expand the fleets of the two railways.

The new hybrid locomotives, capable of running on both overhead electric lines and diesel engines, are tailored to meet the demands of the construction sites along the railways.

These custom-built vehicles will be manufactured in Bussnang, Switzerland, and are designed to replace ageing models while also providing additional support to minimise service disruptions.

RhB will procure eight new locomotives, which will replace five older models and provide extra capacity to handle incidents and maintenance work more effectively.

The additional locomotives will be strategically positioned along the route to ensure quick response times, especially in sections without road access.

The new locomotives boast a weight of 63 tonnes (t), a maximum starting tractive force adhesion of 220 KiloNewtons (kN), and varying power outputs depending on the mode of operation. They can reach a maximum speed of 100kmh and feature both vacuum and compressed air brakes.

MGBahn will procure three new service locomotives that will replace its old HGm 4/4 61-62 series.

These locomotives are crucial for maintenance operations and will play a key role in snow clearance on the Oberalp Pass during winter.

MGBahn’s locomotives have a weight of 63t and are equipped with a maximum starting tractive force adhesion of 140kN and a rack force of 280kN. They have a continuous power output of 1,300kW when using electric alternating current and can reach speeds of up to 70kmh.

Stadler also revealed that the Montreux-Berner Oberland-Bahn (MOB) ordered six similar locomotives in October 2024, while the Transports de la région Morges-Bière-Cossonay (MBC) signed for a single locomotive in December 2024.

In November 2024, Stadler opened a new plant in Białystok, Poland, to produce DC power converters for rail vehicles. The facility aims to produce more than 500 units annually and create up to 250 jobs.