Stadler has inaugurated a new plant in Białystok, Poland, dedicated to the production of DC power converters for rail vehicles.
This facility is set to produce over 500 units annually and is expected to create up to 250 jobs.
It will serve as a competence centre for traction power converters for the entire Stadler Group.
The Stadler Converter plant is focused on developing and manufacturing traction and auxiliary power converters, along with battery chargers for urban transport vehicles, including trams and metro systems.
Custom-made vehicles, such as rack and pinion and narrow-gauge railways, will also benefit from the plant’s output.
The facility is strategically positioned to supply other Stadler production sites, contributing to the goal of having over 1,000 vehicles equipped with Stadler converters in operation by mid-2026.
Spanning 7,000m2, the plant is equipped with advanced technologies allowing for the testing of power converters under laboratory conditions that closely mimic those experienced on an actual vehicle.
The site includes production areas, a laboratory, warehouse space, offices, social rooms, and a car park.
The Białystok facility has already welcomed close to 100 new employees and is on track to reach a workforce of up to 250.
Stadler is actively seeking candidates with diverse skills and backgrounds, particularly in construction, electrical, control, and software engineering.
There is also a demand for system engineering experts specialising in power electronics and professionals skilled in commissioning and service.
Stadler Converter operations director Wioleta Pyt said: “I’m very pleased that Stadler has successfully opened another plant in Poland. We are expanding the scope of our local operations to include the production of power converters, which we will supply to all production plants within the Stadler Group.
“As a competence centre, we will work in Białystok on the further development and improvement of our products. We are also planning to collaborate with local partners – suppliers of materials and services, as well as with education institutions.
“We will create approx. 250 new substantive posts. The development of local competences will be particularly important to us, and we plan to work with the Białystok University of Technology to do this.
We are proud that we can help strengthen the local labour market, developing local talent and supporting the local supply chain. We look forward to achieving these goals together with our partners in the region,” added Pyt.