Stadler is set to supply Montreux Oberland Bernois (MOB), a Swiss electrified railway line operator, six new metre-gauge locomotives.
The new locomotives, tailored specifically for MOB, are set to enhance both performance and safety along the MOB line.
Four of these will be four-axle electric locomotives dedicated to passenger services, for the Goldenpass Express premium train. The remaining two are hybrid locomotives designed for rail services and infrastructure maintenance tasks.
This order is part of MOB’s modernisation initiative, replacing older vehicles with Stadler’s signature locomotive design.
The purchase was made through a joint tender with Transports de la Région Morges-Bière-Cossonay (MBC), demonstrating a collaborative approach to improving regional rail transport.
The new passenger service locomotives have a 3MW output, enabling them to operate the Goldenpass Express by pulling and pushing, which significantly increases operational flexibility.
Capable of reaching speeds up to 100km/h, they are equipped with the latest technology to handle the challenging Goldenpass Express route.
Both the passenger and hybrid locomotives measure 17m in length and feature four powered axles. The hybrid models are particularly versatile, equipped with a drive that allows them to haul service or construction trains even in the absence of overhead contact lines.
Stadler deputy head of sales & marketing Christian König said: “We are proud to have been awarded this contract by MOB. Our metre-gauge locomotives specially developed for MOB will continue to successfully pull the Goldenpass Express premium train built by Stadler, whilst allowing old rail service locomotives to be replaced. We are convinced that the new innovative, tailor-made vehicles will meet MOB’s requirements. We would like to thank MOB for their trust.”
MOB CEO Georges Oberson said: “The arrival of these modern, innovative locomotives will secure the long-term future of the Goldenpass Express, one of the most beautiful trains in the world. This opens up new horizons for us to satisfy an increasingly numerous and demanding clientèle.”