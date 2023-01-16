ETCS Baseline 3.6.0 is said to offer more operative functions than older ETCS versions, resulting in time savings and increased efficiency of the vehicles. Credit: Jake Weirick on Unsplash

Stadler Rail has secured a contract to provide its Guardia ETCS (European Train Control System) for retrofitting up to 80 DB Netz vehicles.

DB Netz is a subsidiary of German state-owned rail company Deutsche Bahn (DB).

Initially, the system’s latest version ETCS Baseline 3.6.0 will be used in eight maintenance and track service vehicles in the 711.1 and 741.X series.

These vehicles will run on the DB Netz networks in Germany and Switzerland from 2024.

According to Stadler, ETCS Baseline 3.6.0 offers more operative functions than older ETCS versions, which can save time as well as improve efficiency and safety aspect of the vehicles.

The contract, which Stadler received in a Europe-wide tender, also has a provision for an additional 72 vehicles.

This marks the first large scale deployment of the Guardia train control system, which Stadler developed in-house, in DB’s maintenance sector.

Stadler head of the Signalling Division Marc Trippel said: “This decision reflects the trust in Stadler’s GUARDIA ETCS solution that was built during the pilot project.

“By retrofitting the infrastructure-relevant maintenance and track service vehicles, we are making an important contribution to digitalising the German rail network.”

Previously, Guardia has equipped the DB Advanced Train Lab and two BR 185.2 type locomotives.

The Baseline 3.6.0 version has already got the nod for use in Germany and The Netherlands.

Stadler has reached several contracts with DB in recent times.

In October last year, DB transformed Berlin’s S8 line by deploying next-generation trains developed and built by Stadler Germany and Siemens Mobility.

Earlier in 2022, Stadler received a contract for its FLIRT Akku trains from DB Regio, a DB subsidiary.