Siemens Mobility has received a contract from Germany-based public service provider Stadtwerke München (SWM) for the delivery of 22 six-car metro trains.

This contract is the final extension of a previous contract for the delivery of C2 metro trains.

Siemens was awarded a contract in 2010 to deliver 21 C2 metro trains for the underground subway between 2013 and 2015.

The contract included options to procure an additional 46 trains for München U-Bahn through firm orders between 2016 and 2020.

After the delivery of the trains, Münchner Verkehrsgesellschaft (MVG) will have 67 C2 trains in its fleet.



The new C2 trains feature video cameras, passenger TV and interior lighting with LEDs that offer additional comfort and convenience.

The redesign of the passenger compartment, along with the new seating concept with wider doors, has led to a higher passenger-carrying capacity.

Siemens noted that the C2 trains can accommodate 940 passengers. They also do not have separate cars and are ‘completely open from front to back’.

The environmentally friendly trains are energy-saving and made of materials that are 97% recyclable.

They are manufactured by Siemens Mobility in Vienna while its Graz facility provided their bogies.

The new trains will begin service in 2022 and run on the U3 and U6 metro lines.

MVG CEO and SWM Mobility managing director Ingo Wortmann said: “With the new C2 trains, we are steadily continuing to rejuvenate our metro fleet. For our passengers, this will above all mean more space and greater comfort.

“Over the next ten years, we want to retire all old A and B trains and operate our metro system exclusively with modern high-performance trains. This means that we can add around 5,000 more seats to the trains without introducing a higher frequency.”