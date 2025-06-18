Siemens’ involvement will introduce European Train Control System (ETCS) Level 2-based signalling and train control technologies. Credit: MTD_myTravelDiaries/Shutterstock.

A consortium led by Siemens, Siemens Mobility and Dineshchandra R Agrawal Infracon has secured a Rs41bn ($475.2m) contract from National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) for India’s inaugural High-Speed Rail project.

The contract includes a Rs12.3bn share for Siemens, covering the design, installation, and extended maintenance of signalling and telecommunications systems.

The project, slated for completion over 54 months, will see Siemens providing 15 years of maintenance services to ensure the reliability of the rail system throughout its lifecycle.

Under the contract, Siemens will introduce European Train Control System (ETCS) Level 2-based signalling and train control technologies, which are essential for supporting train operations at speeds of up to 350km/h.

ETCS Level 2 is a globally recognised signalling standard, currently in use across more than 50 countries.

These systems will facilitate real-time train supervision, continuous wireless communication, and centralised traffic management.

Siemens managing director and CEO Sunil Mathur said: “As a consortium, we are proud to partner with National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited, in the prestigious high-speed rail project. This project reflects our commitment to ‘Make in India’ and delivering technologies that promote sustainable and future-ready mobility.”

Earlier this month, Siemens Mobility delivered the first Vectron MS locomotive to Rail Traction Company (RTC) at the Transport Logistic exhibition 2025 in Munich, Germany.

Also, Akiem, a locomotive leasing and maintenance firm, placed an order with Siemens Mobility for 50 Vectron Dual Mode (VDM) locomotives.

This order, which includes a firm commitment for ten locomotives and an option for 40 more, with deliveries set to commence in the last quarter of 2026.

