The Vectron MS locomotive comes with a maximum power of 6.4MW and reaches a maximum speed of 160km/h. Credit: Siemens.

Siemens Mobility has delivered the first Vectron MS locomotive to Rail Traction Company (RTC) during the Transport Logistic exhibition 2025 in Munich, Germany.

The event saw attendance by Bavarian Transport Minister Christian Bernreiter and executives from both Siemens Mobility and RTC.

The locomotive delivered will operate on the SCAN-MED corridor over the Brenner Pass, a “critical” freight route across the Alps.

This delivery is part of two different contracts totalling six locomotives, with RTC to receive four Vectron MS units and its partner, InRail with two.

The agreement also includes comprehensive maintenance services through Railigent X.

RTC CEO and InRail president Martin Ausserdorfer said: “The investment in these locomotives is part of a long-term vision aimed at strengthening rail interoperability and overcoming infrastructure barriers between European countries.”

Equipped with multi-system approvals for 11 European countries, the Vectron MS locomotive is expected to enable RTC to manage “efficient and sustainable” cross-border rail transport.

The ordered locomotives can be used for both cross-border freight and fast passenger services in several countries of Europe, including Germany, Austria, Italy, Hungary, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Romania, Bulgaria, Slovenia, Croatia, and Serbia.

The locomotives come with a maximum power of 6.4MW and a top speed of 160km/h.

Siemens Mobilitymanaging director Karl Blaim said: “We are delighted to support RTC with our cutting-edge Vectron MS locomotive, which is renowned for its versatility and efficiency in meeting the growing demands of European cross-border rail freight.

“With its state-of-the-art technology and proven reliability, the Vectron MS offers seamless transitions across different countries, making it the ideal solution for both sustainable passenger and freight services.”

Siemens Mobility has sold more than 2,700 Vectron family locomotives to 104 customers. Vectron-based locomotives are approved for operation in 20 European countries.

Recently, Siemens Mobility completed a €110m ($125.5m) modernisation project for ProRail’s Kijfhoek freight railyard, which is now fully operational.

