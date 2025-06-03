Kijfhoek freight rail yard is a “crucial” logistics hub connecting the Port of Rotterdam to major European industrial centres. Credit: Siemens.

Siemens Mobility has concluded a €110m ($125.5m) modernisation project for the Kijfhoek freight railyard, operated by ProRail. The facility is now fully operational after the work.

Located southeast of Rotterdam, Kijfhoek is the Netherlands’ largest freight rail yard, spanning 50ha and serving as a crucial logistics hub between the Port of Rotterdam and major European industrial centres, like the Rhine valley.

The upgraded Kijfhoek yard now has 14 arrival tracks, 41 classification tracks, and 12 stabling tracks.

The modernisation has improved the facility’s operational efficiency and economic viability, according to Siemens Mobility.

Kijfhoek’s modernisation is backed by a 15-year maintenance service agreement.

Siemens Mobility stated this agreement will enable the railyard to have sustained operational efficiency and minimise its lifecycle costs.

GlobalData Strategic Intelligence US Tariffs are shifting - will you react or anticipate? Don’t let policy changes catch you off guard. Stay proactive with real-time data and expert analysis. By GlobalData Learn more about Strategic Intelligence

ProRail Randstad South Region regional director Helga Cuijpers said: “Now fully renewed, our freight yard facility near Rotterdam is not only fast and efficient, it also strengthens its position as key freight hub connecting the port of Rotterdam with other European industrial centres.”

The project, awarded in 2021 and completed in May this year, saw the introduction of the Trackguard Cargo MSR32 system, an automated yard management solution.

This system includes advanced route and speed control units, retarders, propelling systems, and radio-based integration for precise control of humping locomotives.

The technology optimises the entire operational process, from train arrival to classification and departure, enhancing both safety and efficiency.

Siemens Mobility Mainline head Jens Nordmann said: “The modernisation of Kijfhoek demonstrates how intelligent automation transforms rail freight operations.

“By implementing our advanced Trackguard Cargo MSR32 system, we are significantly enhancing operational efficiency and thus setting new standards for sustainable freight transport in Europe.”

Last month, Siemens established a long-term framework with Iarnród Éireann (Irish Rail) for rail infrastructure and maintenance.

The framework aims to replace outdated systems from the 1980s, with an investment of over €100m ($111.6m) planned over the next 20 years.

Sign up for our daily news round-up! Give your business an edge with our leading industry insights. Sign up