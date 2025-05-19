The framework seeks to modernise outdated systems that have been in use since the 1980s. Credit: Irish Rail Enterprise on Boyne Viaduct Jason Martin CTC.

Siemens has secured a long-term framework for rail infrastructure and maintenance with Iarnród Éireann (Irish Rail), marking a continuation of its operations in Ireland that spans over a century.

This framework aims to replace outdated systems that have been in place since the 1980s, with an estimated investment exceeding €100m ($111.6m) over the next two decades.

The initiative will involve the nationwide implementation of the Siemens Trackguard Westlock computer-based interlocking system, which is designed to enhance the reliability and punctuality of services for both passengers and freight.

The installation of the Trackguard Westlock system will take place at the National Train Control Centre located in Dublin.

This system is pivotal for the railway network, as it manages train movements by processing real-time information regarding train locations and controlling signals and points, thereby ensuring safe operations.

Iarnród Éireann infrastructure director Éamonn Balance said: “As we work to expand our network and services, to ensure rail is the backbone of Ireland’s sustainable transport network, we will work with partners such as Siemens who share our vision of a safe, sustainable, quality rail service for our passenger and freight customers.

“The ambitions set out under our existing investment programme and the All-Island Strategic Rail Review are moving from planning to delivery stage, and we look forward to working with Siemens to deliver these crucial modernising works.”

Siemens plans to collaborate closely with Iarnród Éireann to initiate the rollout of the system in Dublin, with a full implementation across the national network anticipated by 2040.

Siemens Mobility UK&I rail infrastructure and software managing director and joint CEO Rob Morris said: “I’m delighted that our century-long legacy will continue in Ireland as we embark on this journey to transform rail travel and transport.

“Our technology will play a vital role in Iarnród Éireann’s decarbonisation goals and enhancing network connectivity.”

Last month, Siemens Mobility started producing hydrogen-powered trains for the Sudostbayernbahn network in Bavaria, Germany, with operations expected to launch in late 2026.

