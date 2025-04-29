The new hydrogen trains will run on a 32.3km non-electrified route linking Muhldorf (Upper Bavaria), Tubling, and Burghausen. Credit: Siemens.

Siemens Mobility has commenced the manufacturing of hydrogen-powered trains intended for the Sudostbayernbahn network in Bavaria, Germany, with operations set to begin in late 2026.

The Bavarian state placed an order for three two-car Mireo Plus H trains, which will replace the existing diesel trains in service from the network’s Mühldorf hub.

These hydrogen trains will operate along the 32.3km non-electrified route connecting Muhldorf (Upper Bavaria), Tubling, and Burghausen, serving eight stations in total.

In addition to the train order, Siemens Mobility has secured a service contract for the hydrogen supply system.

Deutsche Bahn (DB) is set to construct an electrolysis plant in Muhldorf, which will be powered entirely by green electricity.

The new trains will accommodate nine bicycles, feature high-frequency-permeable windows for enhanced mobile phone connectivity, and offer low-floor access for passenger convenience.

The trains are expected to reduce carbon dioxide emissions and noise in the region.

DB RegioNetz Verkehrs managing director Cornelia Wurtz said: “Hydrogen trains are an important building block for DB on its path to achieving climate neutrality.

“By introducing the Mireo Plus H, we are helping drive the climate-friendly rail transport transition at Südostbayernbahn.”

The Mireo Plus H is a modern hydrogen train based on Siemens Mobility’s established regional train platform, which can be configured with electric, battery, or hydrogen drives.

The hydrogen variant utilises a roof-mounted fuel cell and lithium-ion batteries located beneath the car floor, enabling operation without CO 2 emissions.

The train boasts a drive power of 1.7MW, allowing for acceleration of up to 1.1m/s² and a maximum speed of 140km/h.

Depending on route conditions and driving style, the train can achieve a range of up to 1,200km on a single hydrogen tank.

Additionally, hydrogen trains can operate on non-electrified tracks, converting stored hydrogen into electrical energy via onboard fuel cells, which negates the need for overhead power lines.

The Mireo Plus H trains will be equipped with the European Train Control System (ETCS) to ensure operational safety and efficiency.

Siemens Mobility rolling stock CEO Andre Rodenbeck said: “We are proud to be delivering Mireo Plus H hydrogen trains to Deutsche Bahn and thus enabling emission-free mobility in our home region.

“Our hydrogen trains feature mature technology, high energy efficiency, strong drive power, long operating range, and low noise levels.”

Recently, Siemens Mobility began building a new £100m ($126m) facility in Chippenham, Wiltshire, to enhance rail technology in the UK.

