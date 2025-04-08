The groundbreaking ceremony was attended by Rail Minister Lord Peter Hendy, local MP Sarah Gibson, Siemens Mobility leaders, former employees, and community members. Credit: Siemens plc.

Siemens Mobility has commenced construction on a new £100m ($126m) facility in Chippenham, Wiltshire, aimed at advancing rail technology in the UK.

The groundbreaking ceremony was attended by Rail Minister Lord Peter Hendy, local MP Sarah Gibson, Siemens Mobility leadership, former employees with connections to the company, and community members.

The new facility is projected to open in 2026 and will accommodate approximately 800 employees.

It will focus on the development and production of advanced rail signalling and control systems for both domestic and international markets.

Hendy said: “This £100m investment will bring a huge amount of opportunity with it. Current and future rail projects will benefit from better signalling systems, modernising our infrastructure and meaning better services for millions of passengers.”

Situated at Southpoint Business Park, the new facility will adhere to BREEAM ‘Excellent’ standards, featuring energy-efficient production areas and sustainable office spaces.

Siemens Mobility has announced initiatives to promote biodiversity, including the enhancement of green spaces, the planting of native species, and the creation of new wildlife habitats.

Siemens Mobility joint CEO and rail infrastructure and software UKI managing director Rob Morris said: “Breaking ground on our new Chippenham facility marks a significant milestone for Siemens Mobility and the wider UK rail industry.

“This investment reinforces our commitment to driving innovation in rail technology and to transform rail travel and transport for passengers and freight across the UK.”

Siemens Mobility secured planning permission for the project from Wiltshire County Council in December 2024.

The company appointed Bowmer + Kirkland as the main contractor for the project.

Bowmer + Kirkland regional director Nick McQuaid said: “Bowmer + Kirkland are delighted to be chosen as Siemens Mobility’s construction partner to deliver this state-of-the-art facility in Chippenham. We are also really pleased to continue our relationship with Siemens and bring our vast experience in the delivery of high-quality buildings and our expertise in sustainable construction methods to this project.”

In February this year, Siemens Mobility signed a framework agreement with RIVE Private Investment, Northrail’s parent company, to supply up to 50 Vectron locomotives.