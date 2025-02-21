Siemens Mobility has sold over 2,600 Vectron locomotives to 103 customers in 16 countries. Credit: Siemens.

Siemens Mobility has entered into a framework agreement with RIVE Private Investment, the parent company of Northrail, for the delivery of up to 50 Vectron locomotives.

This deal includes an initial order of 15 locomotives and a comprehensive eight-year full-service contract, with an option for an additional 35 locomotives and an extension of the service contract by eight years.

The agreement, which builds on a partnership initiated in 2021, was finalised before the handover of the 40th Vectron Dual Mode locomotive from the current contract.

The service contract is enhanced by Railigent X, an application suite from Siemens Mobility that aids in maintenance and life cycle management.

Northrail chief investment officer and chief commercial officer Michael Trentzsch said: “With Siemens Mobility, we have a partner whose technical expertise and comprehensive service approach will support us in our continued sustainable growth and the optimisation of our operations.”

Siemens Mobility’s sale of the Vectron family locomotives now surpasses 2,600 units to 103 customers across 16 countries.

The Vectron fleet has collectively covered over one billion kilometres. Additionally, the Vectron platform locomotives are certified for operation in 20 European countries.

Siemens Mobility rolling stock CEO Andre Rodenbeck said: “We are delighted that Northrail and RIVE Private Investment have once again opted for innovative Siemens Mobility technology.

“With more than 2,600 locomotives sold, the Vectron offers both reliability and flexibility and is perfectly designed for the requirements of European rail freight transport.”

Earlier this month, Siemens Mobility secured a 40-month maintenance contract from SMH Rail for Kuala Lumpur’s Klang Valley MRT Line, providing technical support and spare parts after eight years of successful operation.