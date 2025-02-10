The agreement covers component supply, subsystems, technical oversight, and employee training. Credit: Siemens.

Siemens Mobility has secured a maintenance contract for the Klang Valley Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) Line of the Kuala Lumpur metro in Malaysia.

The contract, awarded by SMH Rail, encompasses technical support and spare parts over a 40-month period, following eight years of successful operation.

The agreement includes the provision of components, subsystems, technical supervision, and staff training for 58 metro trains.

This collaboration follows the company’s involvement in the Sungai Buloh-Kajang MRT Line, where it contributed its technology and expertise.

Siemens Mobility Customer Service CEO Elmar Zeiler said: “Our deep expertise in rail technology and commitment to sustainability will help ensure the continued reliable and efficient operation of this critical public transportation network that serves millions of residents in the region.”

The new maintenance contract will ensure the “continued reliable and efficient operation” of the metro system, which is “crucial” for meeting Kuala Lumpur’s expanding transportation requirements in a sustainable way.

SMH Rail chairman and managing director Datuk PK Nara said: “Siemens Mobility’s proven capabilities and collaborative approach make it the ideal partner to collaborate jointly to recondition the trains on our Kajang MRT Line.

“We look forward to working closely with their team to optimise the performance and lifespan of these important metro assets.”

Previously, Siemens Mobility was involved in the Klang Valley MRT Kajang Line project, designing the trains and supplying essential components such as traction converters, train control systems, and bogies.

SMH Rail, a local consortium partner, undertook the assembly of these components under the guidance of Siemens Mobility. The company achieved up to “100% availability” for the Blue and Green Line metro services.

Recently, Siemens Mobility secured a contract to supply JeMyn, a Widmer Rail Services affiliate, with its inaugural battery-equipped Vectron locomotives, bolstering the latter’s fleet.