Siemens Mobility has secured its first order for Vectron locomotives equipped with a battery module, from JeMyn, an affiliate of Widmer Rail Services.

The company will supply two Vectron locomotives to JeMyn, which are expected to strengthen the Widmer Rail Services fleet.

The financial aspect of this transaction was facilitated through a structured financing solution in collaboration with Raiffeisen Schweiz Genossenschaft. The delivery of these locomotives is scheduled for 2027.

Vectron’s design offers versatility for rail operators, with the locomotive’s battery module allowing operations without an overhead power line for short distances.

This development is part of the ‘Future of Rail Freight Transport’ programme, which focuses on accelerating the introduction of advanced rail technologies.

Widmer Rail Services CEO Pierre Widmer said: “With its new battery power module, the Vectron is the ideal locomotive for us.

“Thanks to this functional package, we can now handle shunting operations even more efficiently without the assistance of additional shunting locomotives. This will enable us to further optimise our operating processes and save costs.”

Vectron’s battery module provides a sustainable solution for the last mile of service and eliminates the need for traditional electric or diesel shunting locomotives.

This not only makes operational sense but also benefits the environment by reducing both emissions and noise pollution.

Siemens Mobility rolling stock CEO Andre Rodenbeck said: “We are delighted to be further expanding our Vectron fleet with Widmer Rail Services and would like to thank them for their trust in our locomotive platform.

“With the battery power module, our customers can now cover their entire operational routes electrically and with batteries, further reducing CO₂ [carbon dioxide] emissions in rail transport.”

Siemens Mobility has sold more than 2,600 Vectron locomotives to 103 customers across 16 countries.

The Vectron fleet has covered over one billion kilometres in service. Additionally, Vectron locomotives are certified for operation in 20 European countries.

