The Sivok-Rangpo railway line features 14 tunnels, ranging from 5.3km to 538m in length. Credit: Guliveris/Shutterstock.

Siemens Mobility has been awarded a Rs2.1bn ($24.3m) contract by IRCON International for the electrification of the Sivok-Rangpo rail line in India.

The project is part of the North East region’s first electrified rail line, linking Sikkim to the national rail grid.

The project will incorporate sustainable rail technologies such as rigid overhead catenary systems for tunnels, SCADA systems for centralised management of electrification infrastructure, predictive maintenance, and various “eco-friendly” infrastructure practices.

Siemens Mobility business head Gunjan Vakharia said: “After electrifying the Udhampur Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link and connecting Kashmir valley to the national grid, we take immense pride in partnering with Ircon International Limited and providing our state-of-the-art technologies for the Sivok-Rangpo Railway link.

“By implementing advanced technologies like our rigid overhead catenary system and predictive maintenance solutions across 40km of tunnels in the Himalayan foothills, Siemens is enabling more sustainable, efficient rail operations while demonstrating expertise in overcoming complex geographical challenges.

“This project not only strengthens critical infrastructure in a strategically important region but also sets new benchmarks for railway electrification in challenging terrains.”

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Railway Technology. Submit and download Visit our Privacy Policy for more information about our services, how we may use, process and share your personal data, including information of your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Our services are intended for corporate subscribers and you warrant that the email address submitted is your corporate email address.

The Sivok-Rangpo railway line will span 44km, of which 38.65km or 86% will be constructed through tunnels, 2.24km or 5% will involve bridges, and 4.79km or 9% will consist of open cutting and filling for station yards.

The project includes 14 tunnels, with the longest measuring 5.3km and the shortest at 538m.

Five stations are planned along the route, comprising Sivok, Riyang, Melli, Teesta Bazar and Rangpo.

Sivok, Riyang, Melli, and Rangpo will be designated as open crossing stations, while Teesta Bazar will serve as an underground halt station.

In December 2024, Siemens Mobility, in partnership with Bozankaya and ST Engineering Urban Solutions, received contracts to deliver new trains and equipment for rail projects in Thailand.

These contracts cover the Orange and Blue Lines of Bangkok’s Metropolitan Rapid Transit (MRT) system and the enhancement of intercity rail connectivity in Northern Thailand.