Siemens Mobility has been awarded a Rs2.1bn ($24.3m) contract by IRCON International for the electrification of the Sivok-Rangpo rail line in India.
The project is part of the North East region’s first electrified rail line, linking Sikkim to the national rail grid.
The project will incorporate sustainable rail technologies such as rigid overhead catenary systems for tunnels, SCADA systems for centralised management of electrification infrastructure, predictive maintenance, and various “eco-friendly” infrastructure practices.
Siemens Mobility business head Gunjan Vakharia said: “After electrifying the Udhampur Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link and connecting Kashmir valley to the national grid, we take immense pride in partnering with Ircon International Limited and providing our state-of-the-art technologies for the Sivok-Rangpo Railway link.
“By implementing advanced technologies like our rigid overhead catenary system and predictive maintenance solutions across 40km of tunnels in the Himalayan foothills, Siemens is enabling more sustainable, efficient rail operations while demonstrating expertise in overcoming complex geographical challenges.
“This project not only strengthens critical infrastructure in a strategically important region but also sets new benchmarks for railway electrification in challenging terrains.”
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData
The Sivok-Rangpo railway line will span 44km, of which 38.65km or 86% will be constructed through tunnels, 2.24km or 5% will involve bridges, and 4.79km or 9% will consist of open cutting and filling for station yards.
The project includes 14 tunnels, with the longest measuring 5.3km and the shortest at 538m.
Five stations are planned along the route, comprising Sivok, Riyang, Melli, Teesta Bazar and Rangpo.
Sivok, Riyang, Melli, and Rangpo will be designated as open crossing stations, while Teesta Bazar will serve as an underground halt station.
In December 2024, Siemens Mobility, in partnership with Bozankaya and ST Engineering Urban Solutions, received contracts to deliver new trains and equipment for rail projects in Thailand.
These contracts cover the Orange and Blue Lines of Bangkok’s Metropolitan Rapid Transit (MRT) system and the enhancement of intercity rail connectivity in Northern Thailand.