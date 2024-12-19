Illustration of Siemens Mobility’s new trains for Bangkok’s Metropolitan Rapid Transit (MRT) system. Credit: Siemens.

Siemens Mobility, along with consortium partners Turkish railway manufacturer Bozankaya and ST Engineering Urban Solutions, has secured contracts for the supply of new trains and technical equipment for rail projects in Thailand.

The contracts have been awarded for Bangkok’s Metropolitan Rapid Transit (MRT) system, covering the Orange Line and Blue Line, as well as enhancing intercity rail connectivity in Northern Thailand.

These projects, commissioned by construction engineering company CH. Karnchang and Bangkok Expressway and Metro, aim to improve the capacity, efficiency, and sustainability of the public transport network in Bangkok.

The contracts will span from 2024 to 2039.

Siemens Mobility and its partners, ST Engineering and Bozankaya, have secured the contract for the MRT Orange Line.

The project includes the delivery of 32 three-car trains and the design, installation, and integration of mechanical and electrical systems along a 35.9km route, which spans underground and elevated tracks.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Railway Technology. Submit and download Visit our Privacy Policy for more information about our services, how we may use, process and share your personal data, including information of your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Our services are intended for corporate subscribers and you warrant that the email address submitted is your corporate email address.

The scope of the contract includes the delivery of rolling stock, signalling, communication systems, platform screen doors, and passenger information systems.

The new trains will feature spacious interiors, modern technology, strong air conditioning, and advanced passenger information systems for enhanced comfort.

Additionally, Siemens will provide long-term maintenance for the MRT Orange Line to ensure reliable and smooth operations.

Siemens Mobility secured a contract to deliver 21 new trains and improve the signalling and SCADA systems for the MRT Blue Line. The 48km line comprises 38 stations and is said to be a vital component of Bangkok’s transportation network.

The company will extend its maintenance services for the line to 2039, covering rolling stock, communications, signalling, platform screen doors, and power supply.

Siemens Mobility has also been awarded a contract to boost intercity rail connectivity in Northern Thailand through the Den Chai–Chiang Rai–Chiang Khong double-track railway project.

As part of the contract, Siemens Mobility will implement advanced signalling and telecommunications systems, including Centralized Traffic Control and Automatic Train Protection systems.

The signalling and telecommunications upgrade forms part of a broader civil contract, which covers advanced systems such as Trackguard Westrace MKII interlocking, among others.

Last month, Siemens Mobility has obtained planning permission from the Wiltshire County Council to build a £100m ($126m) “state-of-the-art rail technology facility” in Chippenham, UK. It will replace the current Siemens Mobility Chippenham factory.

The new site will focus on the development of next-generation rail signalling and control systems, and will take over manufacturing from the old plant as well as moving research and development forward.

In October 2024, Siemens Mobility signed a deal for the supply of up to 50 Vectron locomotives to Green Mobility Partners (GMP), a new entrant in the European locomotive leasing market.

This agreement covers eight Vectron MS locomotives and comprehensive service support.