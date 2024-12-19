Siemens Mobility, along with consortium partners Turkish railway manufacturer Bozankaya and ST Engineering Urban Solutions, has secured contracts for the supply of new trains and technical equipment for rail projects in Thailand.
The contracts have been awarded for Bangkok’s Metropolitan Rapid Transit (MRT) system, covering the Orange Line and Blue Line, as well as enhancing intercity rail connectivity in Northern Thailand.
These projects, commissioned by construction engineering company CH. Karnchang and Bangkok Expressway and Metro, aim to improve the capacity, efficiency, and sustainability of the public transport network in Bangkok.
The contracts will span from 2024 to 2039.
Siemens Mobility and its partners, ST Engineering and Bozankaya, have secured the contract for the MRT Orange Line.
The project includes the delivery of 32 three-car trains and the design, installation, and integration of mechanical and electrical systems along a 35.9km route, which spans underground and elevated tracks.
The scope of the contract includes the delivery of rolling stock, signalling, communication systems, platform screen doors, and passenger information systems.
The new trains will feature spacious interiors, modern technology, strong air conditioning, and advanced passenger information systems for enhanced comfort.
Additionally, Siemens will provide long-term maintenance for the MRT Orange Line to ensure reliable and smooth operations.
Siemens Mobility secured a contract to deliver 21 new trains and improve the signalling and SCADA systems for the MRT Blue Line. The 48km line comprises 38 stations and is said to be a vital component of Bangkok’s transportation network.
The company will extend its maintenance services for the line to 2039, covering rolling stock, communications, signalling, platform screen doors, and power supply.
Siemens Mobility has also been awarded a contract to boost intercity rail connectivity in Northern Thailand through the Den Chai–Chiang Rai–Chiang Khong double-track railway project.
As part of the contract, Siemens Mobility will implement advanced signalling and telecommunications systems, including Centralized Traffic Control and Automatic Train Protection systems.
The signalling and telecommunications upgrade forms part of a broader civil contract, which covers advanced systems such as Trackguard Westrace MKII interlocking, among others.
