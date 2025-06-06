Fabien Rochefort, CEO Akiem/Steffen Bobsien, Vice President Locomotives & Coaches Siemens Mobility GmbH (from left to right). Credit: Siemens Mobility.

Akiem, a locomotive leasing and maintenance company, has placed an order for 50 Vectron Dual Mode (VDM) locomotives with Siemens Mobility.

This order includes a firm commitment for ten locomotives and an option for an additional 40, with the first deliveries scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2026.

These locomotives will primarily serve routes in Germany and Austria, with potential expansion to other European countries, including the Czech Republic (Czechia), Slovakia, Hungary, Romania, and Bulgaria.

Siemens Mobility has a history of delivering Vectron locomotives to Akiem, with 100 Vectron units ordered in various batches since 2021.

Siemens Mobility vice president locomotives and coaches Steffen Bobsien said: “We are delighted that Akiem has again decided on Siemens Mobility and ordered 50 more Vectron locomotives for their fleet.

“We are especially pleased that the Vectron, with its unique modular design, will be making a significant contribution to rail services on electrified and non-electrified lines in the Akiem fleet. We have now sold more than 2,700 Vectrons, which is clear proof of customer satisfaction.”

The Vectron Dual Mode offers seamless transition between electrified and non-electrified sections of track without the need to change locomotives.

The locomotives boast a maximum power output of 2.4MW in electric mode and 2MW in diesel mode. They are capable of reaching speeds up to 160km/h for freight operations.

Akiem CEO Fabien Rochefort said: “Vectron Dual Mode is today the most reliable and cost-effective solution for railway operators that intend to step away from pure diesel traction. This locomotive, fitted with ERTMS, can operate in an agile way on both electrified and non-electrified infrastructure without compromise on speed and haulage capacity. We are proud to add this offer in addition to our existing Electric Vectron portfolio.

“By constantly investing in our locomotive portfolio, we are intending to contribute to the rejuvenation of rail freight and passenger transport and commit to a greener rail sector.”

Siemens Mobility recently delivered the first Vectron MS locomotive to Rail Traction Company (RTC) at the Transport Logistic exhibition 2025 in Munich.

