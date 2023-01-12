RVNL will also construct nine elevated metro stations. Credit: Andy Leung from Pixabay.

Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) has received a $138.8m (Rs11.3bn) contract from Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) in the Indian state of Tamil Nadu.

Under the contract, RVNL will be responsible for the construction of an elevated viaduct with a length of around 10km.

The company will also build nine elevated metro stations at Sholinganallur Lake-I, Sri Ponniamman Temple (Sholinganallur Lake-II), Sathyabama University (Semmeancheri-I) and Semmeancheri-II.

The metro stations will also cover Gandhi Nagar, Navallur, Siruseri, Siruseri SIPCOT-1 and Siruseri SIPCOT-2, as well as Stabling Viaduct at SIPCO.

According to RVNL, the time period for “the execution of the contract is 1065 days.”

At the start of this month, the Gujarat Metro Rail Corporation (GMRC) awarded a $20m (Rs1.66bn) contract to RVNL for the supply and commissioning of ballastless track for the Surat Metro Rail project under phase one.

A letter of acceptance (LOA) from GMRC was received by RVNL – ISC Projects Private Limited JV for the design, supply, installation, testing and commissioning of ballastless track from Sarthana to Dream city in elevated and underground sections.

In September 2021, RVNL secured a $51.61m (Rs3.82bn) contract from Madhya Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MPMRCL) for the Indore Metro Rail Project.

The company was tasked with designing and building seven elevated metro rail stations under the contract. Furthermore, scope of work included electrical and mechanical (E&M) works.