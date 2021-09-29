RVNL secures another Indore Metro Rail contract

Scope of the contract includes the design and construction of seven elevated metro rail stations. Credit: S. Hermann & F. Richter from Pixabay.

Madhya Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MPMRCL) in India has awarded a $51.61m (Rs3.82bn) contract to Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) for the Indore Metro Rail Project.

The scope of the contract includes the design and construction of seven elevated metro rail stations, along with electrical and mechanical (E&M) works.

RVNL will also be responsible for the construction of the viaduct portion within the stations and transition spans on either side of the stations, entry/exit structures, as well as architectural finishes.

Prior to this, the company won a $139.86m (Rs10.35bn) order for Indore Metro Rail project from MPMRCL.

This contract involved the design and construction of nine elevated metro rail stations and elevated viaduct linking depot stretching up to the interface location.



The scope of the contract covered complete civil, structural, roof structure, mechanical, electrical and plumbing (MEP) works, fade and entry/exits within the stations, along with architectural finishes.

As a mass rapid transit system (MRTS), Indore Metro, which is currently undergoing construction to serve Indore in the Indian state of Madhya Pradesh, will span roughly 31.55km.

In March, the Indian Government announced plans to sell a 15% stake in RVNL to raise nearly $103m (Rs7.5bn).

The issue was opened for both non-retail investors and retail investors.

RVNL was established as a fully owned public sector undertaking (PSU) of the Indian Ministry of Railways in January 2003.

It was incorporated for raising extra-budgetary resources.

RVNL has also executed several projects on a fast-track basis in connection with the formation and capacity expansion of rail infrastructure.

As of 30 June 2021, the government owns a 78.2% stake in RVNL.

