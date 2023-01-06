RVNL aims to complete the project in 22 months. Credit: Pexels from Pixabay.

Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL) has received a $20m (Rs1.66bn) contract from Gujarat Metro Rail Corporation (GMRC) in the Indian state of Gujarat.

Under the contract, GMRC will supply and commission ballastless track for Surat Metro Rail project under phase one.

RVNL – ISC Projects Private Limited JV has secured a letter of acceptance (LOA) from GMRC for design, supply, installation, testing and commissioning of ballastless track from Sarthana to Dream city in elevated and underground sections.

The project will cover connecting lines to depot along with ballasted/ballastless/embedded standard gauge track for corridor one under phase one of Surat Metro Rail Project.

Work is expected to be completed in 22 months.

Last month, RVNL formed a joint venture (JV) company in the Kyrgyz Republic with Kyrgyzindustry – Open Joint Stock Company (OJSC).

The JV, in which both the firms have 50% stake each, is called Kyrgyzindustry-RVNL.

It will be involved in the construction of railroad and other infrastructure projects in the country.

In September 2021, RVNL secured a $51.61m (Rs3.82bn) contract from Madhya Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MPMRCL) for the Indore Metro Rail Project.

The contract tasked RVNL with the design and construction of seven elevated metro rail stations, as well as electrical and mechanical (E&M) works. The Indore Metro is a rapid transit system that will stretch around 31.5km.