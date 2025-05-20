Conventional signals have been replaced by an in-cab train computer system utilising the European Train Control System. Credit: Network Rail.

The ‘Northern City Line’ commuter line in London, which connects Finsbury Park to Moorgate, has become the first commuter railway in the country to run ETCS signals without conventional trackside signs.

This development is part of the £1.4bn ($1.86bn) East Coast Digital Programme (ECDP), which aims to modernise railway operations through advanced digital technology.

The Northern City Line operates primarily underground and serves six stations over a 3.5-mile stretch.

Conventional signals, in use since the line’s inception 121 years ago, have been replaced by an in-cab train computer system that utilises the European Train Control System (ETCS) to inform drivers of speed and distance.

This digital signalling system is expected to enhance reliability and punctuality for passengers while also improving safety and reducing environmental impact due to decreased physical infrastructure.

Network Rail ECDP industry partnership director Ed Akers said: “This milestone represents a real step forward in how we work together as an industry to deliver change, with a deep collaboration across track and train.

“The learnings we have had from delivering a no-signals railway in the heart of London, are what will enable us to deliver a railway transformation on the East Coast Main Line and then nationally.”

The transition to a signal-free railway follows a pilot project on the Cambrian line in 2011, marking the introduction of the technology on high-frequency metro railways.

Additional ECDP initiatives are underway, including digital signalling testing between Welwyn Garden City and Hitchin, which will become the first mainline section to utilise ETCS.

While ETCS is already operational on the Thameslink core section, traditional signals remain in place, operating alongside the new digital system.

Siemens Mobility UK&I ECDP project director and infrastructure lead Ben Lane said: “By integrating our ETCS solution with our Siemens Mobility Class 717 trains, we can see how important it is to bring track and train together.

“We will now see further benefits of ETCS on this route – from reduced maintenance and fewer disruptions to smoother, more reliable journeys for passengers.”

In August 2024, Network Rail completed ETCS Level 2 tests on the East Coast Main Line, as part of the ECDP programme.

