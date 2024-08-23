The UK’s rail infrastructure manager Network Rail has completed two landmark tests on its East Coast Main Line, signalling the way for ETCS operation on both passenger and freight rail.
Working with rolling stock and ETCS manufacturers, Network Rail successfully tested both Govia Thameslink Railway’s Great Northern Class 387/1 Electrostar 387101 and DB Cargo’s Class 66 loco 66039 running ETCS Level 2 and higher.
Level 2 requires “full supervision” from a driver, but Network Rail said the tests also ran in “degraded modes of operation”.
The trains were tested as some of the most popular units on British rails, and are intended to show the viability of retrofitting ETCS systems to existing rolling stock.
The testing formed part of the East Coast Digital Programme (ECDP) and was undertaken at the Network Rail Innovation and Development Centre in Melton.
Many of the stakeholders described the success as a “significant” step in ETCS uptake in the UK.
Ed Akers, Network Rail’s Industry Partnership Director for ECDP, said: “This is significant progress with two strategically important fleets. Our partners have worked hard on both these projects to get to this point – those efforts will provide ongoing benefits with durable designs for key fleets. Preparing all the fleets is ECDP’s biggest challenge, but the facilities at RIDC are helping us take big steps forward toward a digital future.”
Neil Ethell, COO at DB Cargo UK, added: “The completion of 66039’s dynamic testing at RIDC marks another significant milestone for freight and the programme.
“We’re incredibly proud to be undertaking the first in class fitment of a Class 66 and we’re excited to see how it performs in the next phase of testing as it accumulates 5,000 miles of fault-free running as part of the approvals process.”
David Maddison, Digital and Integrated Systems regional director for Alstom, highlighted the cross-industry cooperation: “We are proud to have provided the cutting-edge technology and expertise necessary to retrofit the Class 387 fleet, paving the way for a new era of safer, more efficient and sustainable rail travel.
“Working with partners across the industry, Alstom is committed to advancing the digital rail revolution, ensuring that passengers and freight operators alike benefit from enhanced performance and reliability.”
The trains will now complete more testing and accumulate fault-free running mileage as the approvals process continues.