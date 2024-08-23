The trains were selected for testing due to their popularity in the UK market. Credit: Network Rail

The UK’s rail infrastructure manager Network Rail has completed two landmark tests on its East Coast Main Line, signalling the way for ETCS operation on both passenger and freight rail.

Working with rolling stock and ETCS manufacturers, Network Rail successfully tested both Govia Thameslink Railway’s Great Northern Class 387/1 Electrostar 387101 and DB Cargo’s Class 66 loco 66039 running ETCS Level 2 and higher.

Level 2 requires “full supervision” from a driver, but Network Rail said the tests also ran in “degraded modes of operation”.

The trains were tested as some of the most popular units on British rails, and are intended to show the viability of retrofitting ETCS systems to existing rolling stock.

The testing formed part of the East Coast Digital Programme (ECDP) and was undertaken at the Network Rail Innovation and Development Centre in Melton.

Many of the stakeholders described the success as a “significant” step in ETCS uptake in the UK.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Railway Technology. Submit and download Visit our Privacy Policy for more information about our services, how we may use, process and share your personal data, including information of your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Our services are intended for corporate subscribers and you warrant that the email address submitted is your corporate email address.

Ed Akers, Network Rail’s Industry Partnership Director for ECDP, said: “This is significant progress with two strategically important fleets. Our partners have worked hard on both these projects to get to this point – those efforts will provide ongoing benefits with durable designs for key fleets. Preparing all the fleets is ECDP’s biggest challenge, but the facilities at RIDC are helping us take big steps forward toward a digital future.”

Neil Ethell, COO at DB Cargo UK, added: “The completion of 66039’s dynamic testing at RIDC marks another significant milestone for freight and the programme.

“We’re incredibly proud to be undertaking the first in class fitment of a Class 66 and we’re excited to see how it performs in the next phase of testing as it accumulates 5,000 miles of fault-free running as part of the approvals process.”

David Maddison, Digital and Integrated Systems regional director for Alstom, highlighted the cross-industry cooperation: “We are proud to have provided the cutting-edge technology and expertise necessary to retrofit the Class 387 fleet, paving the way for a new era of safer, more efficient and sustainable rail travel.

“Working with partners across the industry, Alstom is committed to advancing the digital rail revolution, ensuring that passengers and freight operators alike benefit from enhanced performance and reliability.”

The trains will now complete more testing and accumulate fault-free running mileage as the approvals process continues.