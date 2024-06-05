The UK’s first test of a digitally signalled train on an intercity mainline route has been conducted by train operator Great Northern, the latest milestone for the country’s adoption of the technology.
A Class 717 train using the European Train Control System (ETCS) was tested on the line between Welwyn Garden City and Hitchin just north of London as Great Northern began a testing programme that will continue until mid-2025.
The train operator is part of the Govia Thameslink Railway (GTR) family, which has been the first UK train company to work with Siemens Mobility on dynamic testing for the £1.4bn ($1.7bn) East Coast Digital Programme (ECDP) installing the ETCS technology.
Oliver Turner, head of the European Rail Traffic Management System (ERTMS) for GTR, said: “We’re proud our Class 717 train and ERTMS team were instrumental to this landmark use of digital signalling on the East Coast Main Line.
“This weekend’s testing marks the very first step in an intensive testing process to ensure the system is safe. We are working closely with the rest of the industry to share the lessons we’ve learned – and continue to learn – from introducing and operating ETCS.”
The intercity testing programme follows the “switch on” of ETCS for other areas of GTR’s network, including Great Northern’s services on the Northern City Line in London.
ETCS technology provides in-cab digital signalling to provide real-time information to train drivers and improve efficiency by strengthening communication across the rail network, thus improving the reliability of services and reducing emissions.
According to the ECDP, use of the tech is expected to reduce CO2 emissions by 55,000 tonnes over the next 60 years for the UK’s East Coast Main Line.
The news of Great Northern’s latest testing scheme comes shortly after Network Rail announced it had begun dynamic testing of the country’s first freight locomotive fitted with ETCS.