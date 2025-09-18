DB test track in Erzgebirge, Germany. Credit: Copyright Deutsche Bahn.

Nokia and Deutsche Bahn (DB) have announced the implementation of the “world’s first” commercial 1900 MHz 5G radio network, featuring a 5G Standalone (SA) core, on live outdoor test tracks in Germany.

This deployment enables DB to utilise a “modern” mobile network specifically allocated for 5G railway communications in Europe.

The initiative supports the Future Railway Mobile Communication System (FRMCS), which aims to enhance the resilience, efficiency, and sustainability of rail operations through increased digitalisation and improved service reliability.

This development also facilitates the transition from the existing Global System for Mobile Communications for Railway (GSM-R) to the 5G-based FRMCS standard, which is designed for real-time, mission-critical communication between trains and infrastructure.

The FRMCS framework aims to support full railway automation and incorporates advanced technologies such as AI, positioning the industry for future competitiveness and capability.

Nokia Europe head Rolf Werner said: “Nokia and DB have been frontrunners in advancing FRMCS. We are proud to deliver the first-ever commercial 5G solution that utilises the 1900 MHz spectrum band on the rail track.

“This is a milestone that will unlock key benefits for DB, including automated train operations, smart maintenance, and intelligent infrastructure and stations.”

The technology is being tested at DB’s digital railway test field located in the Ore Mountains in Erzgebirge, where it operates on live trains.

The system includes features such as built-in failover, self-healing capabilities, and real-time monitoring to maintain high availability and operational efficiency.

Additionally, this solution will contribute to the European FP2-MORANE-2 project, which seeks to accelerate the digitalisation of rail transport across Europe.

This contract builds on DB’s ongoing trials with Nokia’s 5G SA core and 3700 MHz (n78) radio network, while introducing the new 1900 MHz (n101) 5G radio network equipment from Nokia’s AirScale portfolio.

DB InfraGO Telecom Platforms head Rainer Fachinger said: “Deutsche Bahn wants to benefit from modern 5G-based telecommunications to upgrade the railway communication infrastructure.

“Collaborating with technology experts like Nokia is key for DB to bring the latest innovations into our real-world operations.”

In August this year, Nokia secured a contract with Dutch rail infrastructure manager ProRail to implement a cloud-native Global System for Mobile Communications for Railway (GSM-R) core network.

This project seeks to modernise the GSM-R core network of the Netherlands’ national railway.

