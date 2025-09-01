Nokia’s 5G radio supports mission-critical communications, enabling railways to adopt 5G while seamlessly integrating with existing GSM-R systems. Credit: Nokia.

Nokia has introduced a new commercial 5G radio solution aimed at enhancing digital railway operations globally and supporting the Future Railway Mobile Communication System (FRMCS).

This development is intended to provide rail operators with high-capacity, high-performance, and resilient real-time communication capabilities, according to the company.

The launch includes the first commercial 5G radio for the 1900 MHz (n101) band, alongside Nokia’s Core Enterprise Solution for Railways, which is designed to expedite the digital transformation within the sector.

The FRMCS is set to replace the existing 2G Global System for Mobile Communications – Railway (GSM-R) over the next decade.

This 5G-based system, featuring integrated security and high reliability, is claimed to enable improved automation, new digital applications, better passenger services, and secure communication across borders.

Nokia’s 5G radio is engineered for mission-critical communications, allowing railways to transition to 5G while maintaining legacy systems such as GSM-R without interruptions.

The solution features a fully optimised, cloud-native 5G standalone core that supports the complete range of FRMCS functionalities for transport operations.

Additionally, it is designed to be modular, flexible, and scalable, accommodating both regional and nationwide deployments.

The solution will undergo testing as part of the EU-funded FP2-MORANE-2 project, which aims to further the digitalisation of rail operations throughout Europe.

Nokia Mobile Networks president Tommi Uitto said: “The drive toward digitalisation demands the kind of high-speed connectivity and data capabilities that legacy systems simply can’t provide, creating an urgent need for rail operators worldwide to modernise.

“Our commercial 5G solution, backed by decades of proven rail industry expertise, reflects our commitment to laying the foundation for the next generation of railway operations.”

Key advantages of the system include automated train operations that enhance safety and efficiency while reducing energy consumption and emissions, as well as real-time passenger information systems that improve the travel experience.

Additionally, integrated voice communication consolidates services, and smart rail maintenance employs predictive techniques to minimise downtime and maintenance costs.

The newly launched solution features a commercial 5G radio from its AirScale portfolio and is paired with a railway-optimised Core Enterprise Solution.

This offering is further supported by Nokia’s range of mission-critical IP, optical, and data centre networking products, all of which adhere to stringent standards and include a cybersecurity framework.

Recently, Nokia secured a contract with Dutch rail infrastructure manager ProRail to deploy a cloud-native Global System for Mobile Communications for Railway (GSM-R) core network.

