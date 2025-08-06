The initiative aims to modernise the GSM-R core network of the Netherlands’ national railway system. Credit: Bert e Boer/Shutterstock.com.

Nokia has received a contract from Dutch rail infrastructure manager ProRail to implement a cloud-native Global System for Mobile Communications for Railway (GSM-R) core network.

This initiative aims to modernise the GSM-R core network of the Netherlands’ national railway infrastructure, enhancing safety and service reliability for millions of passengers.

The project is part of a four-year effort to upgrade ProRail’s existing 2G infrastructure and facilitate the transition to Future Railway Mobile Communication System (FRMCS) networks.

The modernisation project will provide ProRail with insights into cloud-native technology, allowing for improved railway services and reduced downtime.

ProRail mobile communications manager Geert Laureijssen said: “It is good to see that our partner Nokia is still investing substantially in the development of GSM-R. With the migration towards a cloud-native core network we lay the basis for the next 10 years of GSM-R operation and prepares us for FRMCS.”

Nokia will supply, install, and maintain its Nokia Cloud Platform, which includes various components such as the Nokia assurance centre, packet core, registers, intelligent network, and data centre fabric.

Additionally, the project will involve enhancements to MantaRay NM, Nokia’s unified network management system, as well as the Archive Cloud for automated backup and restoration of network elements.

The Nokia Network Services Platform will also be included to automate IP, optical, and microwave networks, contributing to more agile and efficient railway communications for ProRail.

Nokia global rail business head Emanuele Di Liberto said: “Railways are a cornerstone of green and efficient mobility. By beginning the transition to a cloud-native architecture, ProRail is ensuring its communication systems remain secure, reliable, and open to future innovation.

“We are proud to support ProRail in this transformation, which demonstrates the readiness of cloud-native solutions to support mission-critical infrastructure.”

The timeline for this transition is critical as rail infrastructure operators prepare for GSM-R lifecycle extensions and strategise their migration to FRMCS across Europe and beyond, according to the company.

GSM-R currently serves as the standard for secure railway communications, facilitating essential voice and data for train control and operations.

The forthcoming FRMCS is set to provide enhanced data speeds, improved integration, and increased safety measures.

In May 2024, Transport for London (TfL) contracted Thales and Nokia to upgrade its multi-services network (MSN) for the London Underground’s communications system.

