UK infrastructure manager Network Rail has announced a multi-billion-pound investment for railway signalling in the next five years to boost reliability.

The contracts are worth around £2.4bn for Control Period 6 (2019-2024). The contracts can also be extended for the initial two years of Control Period 7 (2024-2026), which will take the total contract value to £3.6bn.

The contracts are expected to boost the reliability of assets, decrease railway delays and increase network capacity.

Network Rail has awarded five signalling framework contracts for five geographical areas. The contracts came into effect from 31 January 2020.

The contracts for the southern and eastern regions were awarded to Alstom. Siemens Mobility will be responsible for the work in the Scotland, and North West and Central regions.



Hitachi Rail STS UK and Linbrooke Services joint venture (JV) received the contract for the Wales and Western region.

The company aims to boost its status as an efficient and dependable partner and to ease the process for other companies to invest in the railway.

The company stated that over CP6, it will save around £3.5bn through an efficiency portfolio that consists of 1,000 initiatives.

Network Rail commercial director Paul Wright said: “The major signalling frameworks are the final awards in a three-tier approach to signalling delivery for Control Period 6.

“The awards have gone to suppliers that, between them, have many years of signalling experience and will help Network Rail facilitate key signalling renewals safely and efficiently.

“We look forward to working with the successful suppliers to deliver signalling projects that are truly on the side of passengers and freight users.”