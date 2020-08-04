Sign up here for GlobalData's free bi-weekly Covid-19 report on the latest information your industry needs to know.

UK infrastructure manager Network Rail has completed the construction of a £40m platform and track at Stevenage station.

Network Rail and Govia Thameslink Railway (GTR) worked on the project that was completed more than one year before the expected date.

The new platform features passenger lift and stairs that connect to an extended station footbridge. It also has two waiting rooms, three sets of seating, a help point and ticket machine.

This new platform will provide more frequent and reliable services to rail passengers.

The work for the construction of the fifth platform for GTR’s Great Northern trains from the Hertford North line to terminate and return to London commenced last year.



This is expected to create space on the current tracks for Thameslink trains and restore the train service between Stevenage and the Hertford Loop.

The new platform and track separate the longer distance mainline trains from the local Hertford Loop services, which improve reliability.

Heaton-Harris said: “Our ambition is not just to deliver more punctual journeys, but to deliver major projects punctually as well.

“This new platform and track at Stevenage will mean more frequent and reliable services for passengers who use the line day in, day out.

“Thanks to the hard work of Network Rail and GTR who have worked tirelessly to accelerate the project, we have reached an important milestone in our ambitious £1.2bn East Coast upgrade, which will bring improved connections, faster journeys, thousands of extra seats per day and more choice for passengers.”

In June, the UK Department for Transport (DfT) announced a £350m investment for the East Coast Main Line to finance the installation of electronic signalling.

In a separate development, the Balfour Beatty and Vinci Systra joint venture, the Station Construction Partner, has taken over the station site for the HS2’s Old Oak Common station.

This marks the start of the next stage of works at the 14-platform high-speed station.

HS2’s enabling works contractor Costain Skanska JV carried out works on the site for over two years to clear the site for the new station.