A collaborative research initiative between the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (HKUST) and railway operator MTR has been recognised with multiple accolades at the Hong Kong ICT [information and communication technology] Awards (HKIST) 2024.
The project, which harnesses AI and big data to improve smart traffic management, received the Smart Mobility (Smart Transport) Gold Award, the Best Use of AI Award, the Smart Mobility Grand Award and the Award of the Year.
The dynamic simulation digital twin model combines operational data from MTR and other public transport modes to predict changes in passenger flow. This allows for better crowd management at interchange stations by suggesting measures such as additional staffing and alternative route promotion.
The model has already yielded promising insights and is expected to enhance MTR’s operational efficiency further.
MTR Corporation operations and innovation director Dr. Tony Lee stated: “MTR is always dedicated to applying technology to enhance operational performance and management, striving to provide passengers with safer and more reliable services.
“We are delighted with the Joint Laboratory’s achievements at the Awards. The valuable experience gained from this project will inspire us to continue to pursue excellence and address various operational challenges through innovative technologies.
“We also look forward to continuing our collaboration with HKUST and other partners to develop more innovative solutions. Together, we can foster cooperation among industries, academia, research and application, contribute to the advancement of smart railways and smart cities, and keep our city moving.”
The research is ongoing, with plans to apply the digital twin model to anticipate passenger flow changes due to new railway lines or major events.
The HKUST-MTR Joint Laboratory, established in June 2022, aims to foster smart community and mobility solutions within the MTR system, enhancing travel experiences and quality of life for Hong Kong’s citizens.
HKUST Dean of Engineering Professor Hong K Lo stated: “We are honoured to be recognised with several major awards at the HKICT Awards 2024, which highlights the success of our collaboration with MTR in driving frontier smart transportation research and creating significant impacts on the community.
“The HKUST-MTR Joint Research Laboratory allows us to gain valuable insights into industry needs and leverage our research strengths to produce innovative and sustainable solutions to address real-world challenges. We look forward to working closely with MTR to propel Hong Kong into a hub of smart mobility by spearheading sustainable development initiatives.”