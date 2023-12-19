Skoda’s partnership with TATA AutoComp was Railway Technology’s most read story across 2023. Credit: Skoda Group

Skoda and Tata collaborate in the Indian market

The signed MoU with TATA AutoComp Systems allowed Skoda to expand into India’s growing market.

The 10 fastest high-speed trains in the world

The Shanghai Maglev topped the list with a maximum operating speed of 460km/h.

Shanghai Maglev
The Shanghai Maglev train was noted as the fastest passenger train in operation in the world. Credit: Shutterstock

New Hitachi train completes first test run on West Coast Main Line

This saw the 805 bi-mode train’s inaugural trial across the West Coast Main Line.

Victoria begins construction of Greensborough and Montmorency stations

Work began across the Greensborough and Montmorency stations, improving capacity for its passengers and employing over 1000 workers.

The 10 most expensive rail construction projects in 2022

The Melbourne Suburban Rail Loop topped the list with a listing value of $87bn.

The Suburban Rail Loop will deliver a 90km rail line. Credit: Victoria’s Big Build

Will California ever get its high-speed rail?

Outlining expectations for the California High-Speed Rail project, the project has been “mired with delay, overspending, political strife, and questionable decision-making”.

Bangkok’s MRT opens monorail to passengers for the first time

The new Pink Line will enhance connections for over 5 million residents across Bangkok, while halving journeys in half.

DB Cargo UK confirms retirement of electric locomotives

DB Cargo confirmed the retirement of its electric Class 90 locomotives to focus on its sustainability plans.

Odisha train collision: what happens next?

The Odisha train tragedy which killed at least 288 passengers became known as one of the deadliest train crashes in history.

odisha
An aerial view of rescue efforts following the Odisha train collision. Credit: Stringer/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

Why is New South Wales scrapping its high-speed rail plans?

The cancellation of Australia’s high-speed rail plans exposes the country’s turbulent history with high-speed rail. This comes after the Government of New South Wales announced the abandonment of the Fast Rail project in early March 2023.