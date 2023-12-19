Skoda and Tata collaborate in the Indian market
The signed MoU with TATA AutoComp Systems allowed Skoda to expand into India’s growing market.
The 10 fastest high-speed trains in the world
The Shanghai Maglev topped the list with a maximum operating speed of 460km/h.
New Hitachi train completes first test run on West Coast Main Line
This saw the 805 bi-mode train’s inaugural trial across the West Coast Main Line.
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData
Victoria begins construction of Greensborough and Montmorency stations
Work began across the Greensborough and Montmorency stations, improving capacity for its passengers and employing over 1000 workers.
The 10 most expensive rail construction projects in 2022
The Melbourne Suburban Rail Loop topped the list with a listing value of $87bn.
Will California ever get its high-speed rail?
Outlining expectations for the California High-Speed Rail project, the project has been “mired with delay, overspending, political strife, and questionable decision-making”.
Bangkok’s MRT opens monorail to passengers for the first time
The new Pink Line will enhance connections for over 5 million residents across Bangkok, while halving journeys in half.
DB Cargo UK confirms retirement of electric locomotives
DB Cargo confirmed the retirement of its electric Class 90 locomotives to focus on its sustainability plans.
Odisha train collision: what happens next?
The Odisha train tragedy which killed at least 288 passengers became known as one of the deadliest train crashes in history.
Why is New South Wales scrapping its high-speed rail plans?
The cancellation of Australia’s high-speed rail plans exposes the country’s turbulent history with high-speed rail. This comes after the Government of New South Wales announced the abandonment of the Fast Rail project in early March 2023.