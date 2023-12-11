The Pink Line is set to enhance connections across the northern areas of Bangkok and Nonthaburi. Credit: Alstom

French locomotive manufacturer Alstom has launched the passenger trials of its automated Innovia monorail on Bangkok’s Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) Pink Line.

Inaugurated by Srettha Thavisin, Prime Minister of Thailand on 21 November 2023 the “free public trial” will run until January.

The service is set to enhance connections across the northern areas of Bangkok and Nonthaburi, allowing over 5 million residents across Bangkok access to sustainable urban transportation. It is said to halve previous journey times.

According to Alstom, by 2025, the Pink Line will have two more stops, substantially enhancing the province of Nontaburi’s link with Bangkok.

Toby Tiberghien, Managing Director for East Asia at Alstom, said this was the second successful implementation of Alstom systems across the Bangkok MRT.

Tiberghien said: “The inauguration of the Pink Line marks another critical milestone for Alstom in Thailand, as our second monorail system starts operation and showcases our expertise in delivering state-of-the-art mobility solutions.

“Through the Pink Line, we are proud to have supported our customer NBM and the Mass Rapid Transit Authority of Thailand (MRTA) in extending Bangkok’s urban transit network to new city areas. This accomplishment reflects our ongoing commitment to innovating for more connected and efficient urban transportation.”

The project featured system integration, installation, testing and commissioning of the Innovia monorail trains. Alongside manufacturing at the Alstom joint-venture CRRC Puzhen Alstom Transportation Systems in China.

This announcement follows Alstom’s launching of its automated monorail across Bangkok’s Yellow Line in June 2023. The 30.4km yellow MRT line provides 23 stations across the Lat Phrao and Srinagarindra road corridors.

Alstom’s commitment to the Bangkok MRT further witnesses a 20-year service contract covering delivery to maintenance.