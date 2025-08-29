The total construction cost for the Southeast Gateway Line is expected to surpass $500m. Credit: FlatironDragados.

The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority (METRO) has awarded FlatironDragados contracts for two rail infrastructure projects aimed at improving rail traffic efficiency and accessibility for residents across Los Angeles County.

These projects are part of METRO’s strategy to enhance public transportation services and are expected to facilitate better collaboration with stakeholders.

FlatironDragados, in partnership with Herzog, will undertake the preconstruction services for the Southeast Gateway Line Enabling project.

This initiative involves the relocation of heavy freight rail lines and utilities, paving the way for the future development of 14.5 miles of new light rail in southeast Los Angeles County.

The preconstruction contract, valued at $10.5m, is currently focused on early design coordination and construction planning.

The overall construction for the Southeast Gateway Line is projected to exceed $500m.

GlobalData Strategic Intelligence US Tariffs are shifting - will you react or anticipate? Don’t let policy changes catch you off guard. Stay proactive with real-time data and expert analysis. By GlobalData Learn more about Strategic Intelligence

This project will encompass utility relocations, rail installations, the construction of a new light rail bridge and freight bridge, a pedestrian bridge over the freeway, and a new station located at the I-105 freeway.

Upon completion, the Southeast Gateway Line Programme aims to enhance transit access for multiple cities, including Bell, Bellflower, Cerritos, Cudahy, Downey, Florence-Firestone, Huntington Park, Los Angeles, Paramount, South Gate, and Vernon.

FlatironDragados executive vice president Dale Nelson said: “Delivering complex rail infrastructure in one of the country’s busiest urban areas takes ongoing collaboration, technical expertise and a shared commitment to the communities we serve.

“We look forward to working alongside Metro during the design phase – to optimise the project design and phasing to minimise risk – with the ultimate goal of reaching a negotiated construction contract.”

Additionally, FlatironDragados has been selected for the preconstruction services phase of the Link Union Station project, which focuses on modernising the historic Los Angeles Union Station, the busiest multimodal transit hub in Southern California.

The preconstruction contract for this project is valued at $7m and will support ongoing collaboration with Metro on design and construction planning.

The Link Union Station project aims to create “run-through tracks” within an elevated rail yard, which is expected to increase the station’s capacity by up to 200%.

This enhancement is expected to improve transit connectivity, accommodate Amtrak and Metrolink services, and prepare the corridor for future high-speed rail operations.

The planned improvements will allow trains to enter and exit from both ends of the station, thereby reducing congestion and improving operational flexibility.

In 2023, METRO approved a master cooperative agreement with the City of Inglewood for the 1.6-mile Transit Connector Project.

Sign up for our daily news round-up! Give your business an edge with our leading industry insights. Sign up