Aecom is also the civil and structural engineering detailed design consultant for six of the underground stations. Credit: AECOM.

Infrastructure consulting company Aecom has announced the official opening of the Klang Valley mass rapid transit (MRT) Putrajaya Line (KVMRT Putrajaya Line) in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Along with the existing urban rail networks, the KVMRT Putrajaya Line will serve as the backbone for the public transport system in the Greater Kuala Lumpur/Klang Valley region.

Aecom is the lead consultant for the 13.5km underground works package. In this capacity, the firm handled a multi-disciplinary detail design team comprising local and international consultants.

It is also the civil and structural engineering detailed design consultant for six of the underground stations, as well as the alignment and mechanical, electrical and plumbing (MEP) detailed design consultant for the complete package.

Based on its experience with Building Information Modeling (BIM), the firm’s project team coordinated with the client MMC Gamuda KVMRT and the project owner MRT to offer project solutions for the project.

It also worked with them to address the hurdles linked to underground construction in an urbanised area.

Aecom Asia region rail and transit head ST Poh said: “Our experience with the first KVMRT line, the Kajang Line, has helped our team provide tailored engineering solutions for the project informed by its local context.

“We were also able to draw on our engineering professionals across the region to deliver this large-scale project.”

The 57.7km long KVMRT Putrajaya Line has a 13.5km underground rail component, which features 11 underground stations.

Of these stations, two are provisional, namely Bandar Malaysia North & Bandar Malaysia South.