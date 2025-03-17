This contract encompasses construction of several bridges, laying of railway tracks, refurbishment of existing structures, and additional works along the route. Credit: Trafikverket.

Implenia has secured a contract worth SFr130m ($146.8m) from Swedish transport infrastructure authority Trafikverket for a section of the new East Link railway project.

The Bibana Nykoping section, running approximately 8km in length, will connect the town centres of Nykoping and Skavsta to the double-track mainline of the East Link.

This contract encompasses construction of several bridges, laying of railway tracks, refurbishment of existing structures, and additional works along the route.

Completion of this section is slated for 2031.

The East Link project links Stockholm to various towns along a 160km stretch of the country’s east coast.

The project is undertaken through an “early contract involvement” approach under a strategic partnership focused on design and construction.

As “one of Sweden’s largest infrastructure projects”, it aims to increase train frequency, reduce travel times, and advance regional development.

Implenia civil engineering division head Erwin Scherer said: “With this project, Implenia is helping to raise mobility infrastructure in eastern Sweden to a new level.

“We are once again utilising our many years of experience and comprehensive expertise in large, challenging civil engineering projects, and we’re looking forward to close, partnership-based cooperation with our client. We would like to thank Trafikverket for their trust.”

In March 2024, the Swedish Transport Authority awarded Implenia a €40m ($43.4m) contract for the Ersmark Tunnel on the North Bothnia railway line in Northern Sweden.

The contract covered planning and constructing a 1.6km tunnel between Faboberget and Ersmarksberget, along with a service tunnel, concrete structures, wastewater management systems, and drainage mats.

In 2022, Implenia won a SFr190m ($198m) contract from Norway’s state-owned Bane NOR to build a 1,022m double-track concrete prestressed railway bridge at Tangenvika.