Implenia wins $198m contract to build Norway railway bridge

Tangenvika bridge’s fully digital model-based design and execution. Credit: Implenia/Norconsult.

Implenia has secured an Sfr190m ($198m) contract from Norwegian state-owned company Bane NOR for the construction of a double-track Tangenvika railway bridge.

The 1,022m concrete prestressed bridge will also cover a section of land with around 2km with a wildlife overpass.

Implenia stated that ‘extra care is required during the construction of the railway bridge since Lake Mjøsa is a source of drinking water with a rich fauna’.

By using building information modelling (BIM) models, the planning and realisation of the project are fully digitised.

Slated to begin in the second quarter of this year, the project is expected to complete in 2027.

The company was selected for the complex infrastructure project following its leading score in both quality and price.

Extensive discussions were carried out between both entities during the competitive tender phase.

Construction has to be carried out with a reduced environmental impact in and around Lake Mjøsa.

To minimise transportation, rock masses’ utilisation and location of storage are being planned for the project.

Implenia civil engineering division head Christian Späth said: “We are very proud of being chosen to build Tangenvika bridge and thank Bane NOR for their trust in Implenia. In this project, there is a strong focus on sustainability, one of Implenia’s five corporate values.

“We will live this in the Tangenvika railway bridge project by working systematically to deliver on both technical and sustainability requirements. The project will be CEEQUAL-certified.”

In 2019, Implenia won a $360m contract for the twin-track rail expansion project between Varberg and Hamra in Sweden.