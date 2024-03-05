The Swedish Transport Authority has awarded Implenia the €40m ($43.4m) contract for the construction of the Ersmark Tunnel on the new North Bothnia railway line in Northern Sweden.
The contract covers the planning and construction of the 1.6km tunnel between Fäboberget and Ersmarksberget, as well as a service tunnel, concrete structures, wastewater management systems, and drainage mats.
Jiri Tomasek Englen, Implenia Sweden’s head of tunnelling, said: “We are very proud to have been selected to carry out the project in Ersmarksberget. This means that Implenia Sweden is returning to the north, and this time we are here to stay permanently.
“We also look forward to as good cooperation as we have in our other projects with the Swedish Transport Administration.”
Work on the project will begin in May 2023 and is expected to last two years as part of the second phase of the 270km North Bothnia line, which will run between Umeå and Luleå.
The new rail and freight line is expected to have the travelling time between the two cities when complete and forms part of the longer Bothnian Corridor connecting Sweden and Finland with the wider EU rail network.
Implenia has a well established presence in the rail construction sector, and specifically with rail tunnels, having worked on other major projects around Europe including the Brenner Base Tunnel extension in Italy and a $360m twin-track rail expansion between Varberg and Hamra in Sweden which began in 2019.