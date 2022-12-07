The system will allow trains to operate at a minimum gap of 90 seconds. Credit: Thomas from Pixabay.

Hitachi Rail-led consortium has won a $196.7m (Rs16.2bn) signalling tender from Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) in the Indian state of Tamil Nadu.

Hitachi Rail STS SPA and Hitachi Rail STS India emerged as winners for the design, manufacture, supply, installation, testing and commissioning of signalling, train control and video management system, reported the Press Trust of India citing CMRL.

CMRL was quoted by the news agency as saying: “This is the largest signalling tender being executed.”

The ultra-modern communication-based train control system will enable CMRL to carry out automatic train operations without using a driver.

According to CMRL, the phase two project will allow the agency to integrate the metro rail technology presently being used across the world.

The system is expected to go through trials on several parameters and will require certification from an independent safety assessment team as per international norms.

This system will allow trains to operate at a minimum gap of 90 seconds.

It will integrate other aspects such as automatic train movements at the depot, in addition to working of platform screen doors and passenger information and display systems.

Furthermore, it offers real-time monitoring and control from a centralised facility.

In September, CMRL announced the expansion of its 118.9km Phase II project to cover an additional 93km.