CMRL’s Phase II project to cover an additional 93km

CMRL’s $7.7bn Phase II project will include three corridors. Credit: KARTY JazZ/commons.wikimedia.org.

India’s Chennai Metro Rail (CMRL) is set to extend its 118.9km Phase II project to cover a further 93km, according to media reports.

The plan seeks to connect the metro rail to Parandur following a proposal to build a greenfield airport in the area.

As part of the original plan, the $7.7bn (Rs618.43bn) Phase II will include three corridors.

While 45.8km Corridor 3 connects Madhavaram and Siruseri line, Corridor 4 covers a 26.1km stretch covering Lighthouse and Poonamallee, and Corridor 5 links Madhavaram and Sholinganallur covering a stretch of 47km.

Under the latest plan, Corridor 3 from Siruseri will be extended till Kilambakkam Bus Terminus through Kelambakkam (26km), Corridor 4 will connect Parandur (50km), and Corridor 5 will be extended till Avadi through Thirumangalam and Mogappair covering another 17km.

The authorities will soon rope in a consultant to assess the feasibility of the proposal and submit a report with recommendations.

This report will evaluate several aspects including project cost, congestion levels, peak hours and travel demand in the three corridors for next 30 years.

Public and private funding required for the extended project, and social and environmental impacts will also be assessed.

An official said: “We have just floated a request for a proposal to select a consultant for these corridors.

“The consultant will go through the existing reports such as comprehensive mobility plan, the present transport routes and development plans. The consultant will come back to us with a report in a few months.”

As per sources, the corridor extending till Parandur is expected to include fewer stations, and more stations will be added in the future if demand arises.

In May this year, Larsen & Toubro (L&T) won a major contract for Package C3 (CP08 EV01) of CMRL’s Phase II project.