L&T receives contract for Chennai Metro Rail Project in India

Indian multinational conglomerate Larsen & Toubro (L&T) has received another major contract for the Chennai Metro Rail Project in the Indian state of Tamil Nadu.

The company has now secured a contract for Package C3 (CP08 EV01) of the project’s second phase.

Under the CP08 EV01 package, L&T will build an elevated viaduct measuring around 10km, including an elevated ramp.

The company will also build ten elevated metro stations at Nehru Nagar, Kandanchavadi, Perungudi, Thoraipakkam, Mettukuppam, PTC colony, Okkiyampet, Karapakkam, Okkiyam Thoraipakkam and Sholinganallur.

It expects to finish building the elevated Metro Rail package within 35 months.

L&T said that it is ‘already executing four packages of CMRL Phase II, one of which is underground and the other three being elevated packages’.

The firm previously carried out the first phase of CMRL’s Metro Rail Projects.

Earlier this month, L&T Construction’s railway business unit won a construction contract for a portion of the bullet train project in India.

Under the contract, the firm will construct 16km of high-speed ballastless trackwork for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail (MAHSR) project.

L&T will design, supply, build, test and commission track works on a design-build lump sum price basis for the double line high-speed railway between Vadodara and Sabarmati in Gujarat.

Last month, the railway business unit also received an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract for the Agra Metro rail project in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh.

As part of the contract, the company will design, supply, install, test and commission a 750Vdc third-rail traction system for the first two corridors of the metro project.

The contract was awarded to L&T’s Railways business unit, as well as the Substation business unit of the company’s Power Transmission and Distribution Business.

L&T is engaged in EPC projects, hi-tech manufacturing and services, operating in more than 50 countries worldwide.