L&T wins EPC contract for India’s Agra Metro rail project

L&T is already conducting track works for the Agra Metro project. Credit: iqbal nuril anwar/ Pixabay.

L&T Construction, through its Railways business unit, has secured an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract from Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation (UPMRCL) in India.

The contract was awarded to the Railways business unit along with the Substation business unit of the Power Transmission and Distribution Business.

Scope of work includes the design, supply, installation, testing, and commissioning of a 750 Volt DC third rail traction system for corridors one and two of the Agra Metro rail project in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh.

Receiving substations, including high voltage cabling from grid substations, 33kV cable network, ASS, TSS, and SCADA system will also be covered under the contract.

The European Investment Bank (EIB) will provide the funding for the 36-month project.

L&T is already carrying out track works for the Agra Metro project.

Last month, L&T Construction’s Railways Strategic Business Unit (SBU) received an EPC contract from Ircon International for the Northeast Frontier Railway in the country.

The contract covered 25kV overhead electrification works on 549 RKM/678 TKM lines along with signalling, telecommunication and related works.

L&T has a railway electrification domain with expertise across all types of traction systems. This includes 25kV AC flexible and rigid catenary systems and 2x25kV AC overhead catenary systems.

It also has expertise in DC overhead normal and feeder-messenger type catenary systems, monorail traction systems, and DC third rail traction systems.