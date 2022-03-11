L&T secures EPC contract for India’s Northeast Frontier Railway

The contract will include signalling, telecommunication, and associated works. Credit: Pixabay.

L&T Construction, through its Railways Strategic Business Unit (SBU), has won an engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) contract from Ircon International for the Northeast Frontier Railway in India.

Under the contract, signalling, telecommunication, and associated works, as well as 25kV overhead electrification works will be carried out on 549 RKM/678 TKM railway lines in the Northeast Frontier Railway.

Based in the Indian state of Assam, the Northeast Frontier Railway is said to be one of the 18 railway zones of the Indian Railways.

It focuses on extending the rail network in the Northeastern states along with a few districts of eastern Bihar and northern West Bengal.

As part of the Indian Government’s ‘Mission Electrification’ initiative, the project is intended to electrify the whole Indian Railway network to cut down carbon emissions.

Through the project, the government also intends to lower its diesel expenses.

L&T’s business unit is already working on four EPC contracts awarded by Central Organisation for Railway Electrification (CORE).

The contracts are related to the Delhi-Jaipur line, various sections of the Southern Railway, several sections of the North-Western Railway, as well as different sections of the Northeast Frontier Railway.

Ircon is an implementing agency that takes care of railway electrification works over selected networks of Indian Railways.

Separately, L&T Construction, via its Heavy Civil Infrastructure business, recently received a new contract from the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation Limited.

As part of the contract, the company will design and build the phase-IV Underground Metro Project of Delhi MRTS.

In April 2020, L&T Construction secured contracts for the construction of Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) infrastructure in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh.