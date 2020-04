L&T Construction’s Heavy Civil Infrastructure Business has received two contracts from National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) in Uttar Pradesh, India.

According to the contracts, the company will be responsible for the construction of Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) infrastructure.

The two RRTS contracts are for the packages from Duhai to Modi Nagar and from Modi Nagar to Shatabdi Nagar.

The rail line will span across 32km with seven elevated stations.

Under the project, L&T Construction will build a new high-speed and high-capacity railway system in the Delhi – Ghaziabad – Meerut Corridor.



RRTS is different from the metro transit systems as it is made for passengers who are travelling longer distances at a higher speed with fewer stops. The project’s design speed is 180km/h and an average operational speed of 100km/h.

L&T Construction Heavy Civil Infrastructure head and senior VP S V Desai said: “We are delighted to have been entrusted with the responsibility to develop this unique project, a first-of-its-kind for India which is a reaffirmation of our proven capability to build faster and reliable mass transit systems that are in sync with our strategic goal of aiding rapid transportation infrastructure development.”

Last August, Indian infrastructure firm KEC International secured two contracts worth approximately Rs8.45bn ($118m) in the railway infrastructure sector, which marked the company’s first contracts in RRTS and metro sectors in India.

Last July, the Indian Government allocated $9.62bn for railways in the union budget.

In May 2019, the Asian Development Bank (ADB) received in-principle approval to finance the Rs300bn ($4.37bn) Delhi-Meerut RRTS in India.