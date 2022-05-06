L&T wins another contract for India’s bullet train project

The construction work near Surat HSR station is progressing for Mumbai-Ahmedabad high speed rail corridor. Credit: NHSRCL.

L&T Construction’s railways business unit has received a construction contract from the National High-Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) for a portion of the bullet train project in India.

The scope of the contract includes the building of 116 route km of high-speed ballastless trackworks for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail (MAHSR) project, which is being built in the Indian states of Maharashtra and Gujarat.

As part of the MAHSR T3 Package, L&T will design, supply, and build as well as test and commission track works on a Design-Build lump sum price basis for the double line high-speed railway between Vadodara and Sabarmati in Gujarat.

Japanese Shinkansen track technology will be used in the project.

Once the project is completed, the slab track system will allow trains to operate at speeds of up to 320kmph.

The firm is currently executing civil viaduct and station packages C4, C5, and C6 as well as special steel bridges packages P4(X) and P4(Y) for the MAHSR project.

L&T has expertise in offering different types of ballastless track forms, comprising plinth track, slab track, low vibration track, floating slab track, and PORR type pre-cast slab track, in addition to Shinkansen type precast slab track system.

At present, the company is executing several Ballastless track projects in various metro projects in India and globally.

The projects include Mauritius, Dhaka, Mumbai, Kanpur, Agra, Ahmedabad, and Delhi-Meerut Semi High-speed (180 kmph) rapid rail transit system project.

Previously, the company completed ballastless track projects in Riyadh, Delhi, Hyderabad, and Chennai.