L&T wins contract for Gujarat segment of Indian bullet train project

Casting of first segment of Viaduct near Surat for Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail corridor project. Credit: NHSRCL.

All civil and track work contracts related to the 352-km stretch of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project on the Gujarat side were given to respective contractors, according to India’s Railways, Communications, and Electronics and Information Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

The awarding of contracts was completed after Larsen and Toubro (L&T) secured an INR31.4bn ($410.5m) track contract, reported the Press Trust of India.

Work already commenced on the Gujarat side of the 508-km bullet train project, while land acquisition issues halted the project on the Maharashtra side.

The news agency quoted Vaishnaw in a tweet as saying: “BulletTrainProject NHSRCL contracts for track work worth ₹ 3,141 Cr awarded. 100% contract placed for civil and track work in Gujarat area.”

As per the National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited’s (NHSRCL) statement, the ballast-less slab track system used in Japanese HSR (Shinkansen) will be implemented in the country’s first high-speed rail project (MAHSR).

Japan Railway Track Consultant delivered the complete design and drawing of key HSR track components such as RC track bed, track slab arrangement, and continuous welded rail (CWR) forces, under the contract.

Scope of L&T’s contract includes the design, supply, and construction of the track and track-related works for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail corridor.

In a statement, NHSRCL stated: “National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited awards second contract (related to tracking works) for supply and construction of the track and track-related works for Double Line High Speed Railway between Vadodara and Sabarmati Depot and Workshop in the State of Gujarat (MAHSR T-3 Package) to M/S Larsen & Toubro Limited at a total approximate cost of INR31.4bn.”

Previously, IRCON International received a contract for track works between Vapi and Vadodara.