Govia Thameslink Railway (GTR), in collaboration with Siemens Mobility, has successfully operated its first Class 717 Great Northern train in passenger service using an advanced version of the European Train Control System (ETCS) in-cab digital signalling software.

On 8 July, the train utilised ETCS Baseline 3, Release 2, also known as version 3.6.0, on the Northern City Line.

This latest ETCS specification utilises packet-switched communication via GPRS, addressing capacity limitations of the GSM-R network, which relies on circuit-switched data.

The update is crucial for managing the high volume of services on the East Coast Mainline, as part of the East Coast Digital Programme (ECDP) funded by the government.

The ECDP aims to be the first to bring ETCS to an intercity mainline in Great Britain, laying the groundwork for broader digital signalling adoption.

Network Rail ECDP integration lead Jonathan Daniels said: “The new baseline level of ETCS is integral to achieving the introduction of digitally signalled services on the East Coast Main Line from next year.

“Its successful introduction on GTR’s Class 717 commuter fleet will be followed by its introduction to the various fleets that make up the high intensity of service on that busy route.”

ETCS is already operational on Thameslink’s central London section and the Cambrian Line in Wales, and now, with the Northern City Line’s inclusion, the first phase of ECDP is underway.

Transitioning to digital signalling means that drivers receive information directly on screens in their cabs, reducing the need for extensive lineside signal equipment.

This shift is expected to cut signalling-related engineering work by nearly half in the future.

Furthermore, the digital system’s continuous trackside and onboard communication enhances network responsiveness, contributing to a more reliable and punctual rail service.

The entire fleet of 25 Class 717 trains will be upgraded to this software in the coming months, and all East Coast Mainline operators will adopt the baseline.

Siemens Mobility infrastructure lead and ECDP project director Ben Lane said:“The Northern City Line project continues to show how our digital signalling can transform rail travel and transport. With this updated ETCS software on our Siemens Mobility Class 717 trains, we will see more digital network capacity for train and freight operators over the busiest sections of the East Coast Main Line route.

“In partnership with Network Rail and GTR, we’re already seeing the benefits of ETCS on NCL with fewer disruptions, lower maintenance, and smoother, more reliable journeys for passengers.”

The East Coast Main Line’s electrification, combined with these upgrades, is projected to cut carbon emissions by about 55,000 tonnes over 60 years.

The technology promotes smoother, energy-efficient journeys and could encourage a modal shift from road and air to rail, further reducing transport emissions.

Additionally, Alstom expanded its technical support and spares supply agreement with GTR earlier in February with a £24.5m ($30.3m) variation contract, including the reactivation of an additional 30 Class 379 trains.

The original agreement, valued at approximately £256m ($317.1m), was established in October 2022 for the Class 377 and Class 387 fleets.

