Siemens Charger electric locomotives are currently transporting around 2,400 passengers each day. Credit: EXP.

EXP, an engineering, architecture, design and consulting firm, has assisted California’s North County Transit – San Diego Railroad (NCTD) in acquiring four Siemens Charger-Electric locomotives.

These diesel-electric locomotives improve reliability, safety, and passenger accessibility while also reducing emissions, according to the company.

The locomotives are currently in service, carrying approximately 2,400 passengers daily.

The Siemens Charger locomotives are designed to meet Tier 4 emissions standards, which align with the Environmental Protection Agency’s stringent air quality regulations, achieving a 90% reduction in emissions compared to older Tier 0 models.

During the procurement process, EXP was responsible for developing and overseeing the testing and commissioning plans essential for the locomotives’ entry into revenue service.

In collaboration with STV, EXP continues to provide support during the warranty phase of the project.

GlobalData Strategic Intelligence US Tariffs are shifting - will you react or anticipate? Don’t let policy changes catch you off guard. Stay proactive with real-time data and expert analysis. By GlobalData Learn more about Strategic Intelligence

Additionally, EXP contributed to the Quality Plan, Communications Plan, and Risk Management Plan to facilitate the effective implementation of these locomotives into the NCTD fleet.

EXP Rail senior project manager Stephen Peck said: “The procurement of these locomotives is a big step for NCTD in its goal of providing green transportation.

“We have built a strong expertise and grown significantly in the rail and transit industry. We look forward to working with more transportation agencies to advance their rail operations.”

In 2020, Siemens Mobility won a contract to maintain NCTD’s Siemens Charger locomotive fleet.

The agreement, lasting 20 years, involves technical support and material management for up to nine Siemens Charger locomotives operating in northern San Diego.

In 2022, Siemens Mobility received a contract from Amtrak for an additional 50 Charge locomotives. This brings the total contract value to $2bn, up from the original $850m.

Sign up for our daily news round-up! Give your business an edge with our leading industry insights. Sign up