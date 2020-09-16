Siemens wins contract to maintain NCTD’s Charger locomotive fleet

Siemens Mobility has secured a contract in the US to maintain the North County Transit District (NCTD)’s Siemens Charger locomotive fleet.

The company signed a 20-year technical support and material management agreement to maintain up to nine Siemens Charger locomotives that operate across the northern San Diego region.

The scope of works also includes overhaul services, which will be performed on a task order basis.

NCTD executive director Matthew O Tucker said: “Locomotive technology has changed considerably over the past several years, making it critical to ensure timely preventative maintenance materials management and preservation of warranty.

“To meet these goals and support NCTD’s Zero Delay program for operations and maintenance, a long-term agreement with the original equipment manufacturer, which is Siemens Mobility, is the most prudent course.”



As agreed, Siemens will assign two full-time on-site employees to offer technical expertise, materials management and engineering support.

They will also leverage Siemens remote monitoring technology that assesses data wirelessly sent from each locomotive to enable condition-based maintenance.

Siemens Mobility Rail Services US president Michael Tyler said: “Siemens Mobility’s approach towards preventative and corrective material management will prove to be of critical benefit, allowing changes to be made without the risk of invalidating warranties and mitigating materials obsolescence.

“In the end, this means less interrupted and more reliable service for NCTD’s passengers.”

Overall, the contract values around $29m for base services and up to $47m when optional overhaul services are included.

NCTD is responsible for public transportation in North San Diego County, California. It serves a nearly 1,020-square-mile area with a population of 965,000 people.

Last week, DB Cargo signed a framework agreement with Siemens Mobility to procure up to 400 dual-mode locomotives.

Related Companies TransCore Rail and Intermodal Automatic Equipment Identification DPK System IT Management and Optimisation Systems for Railways Nencki Bogie Testing and Maintenance Equipment