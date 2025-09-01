Individuals travelling between Leicester, Derby, and Nottingham can take part in trials of this technology. Horth Rasur/Shutterstock.com.

A new digital ticketing system has been introduced for passengers in the East Midlands, aimed at enhancing travel convenience.

Individuals travelling between Leicester, Derby, and Nottingham can participate in trials of this technology.

Up to 4,000 individuals can engage in these trials by registering on the East Midlands Railway website.

The digital ticketing system enables passengers to check in and out of their journeys using a location-identifying application on their smartphones.

This app employs GPS technology to monitor travel routes and automatically calculates the most economical fare at the conclusion of the day.

For ticket inspections and barrier access, a “unique” barcode will be generated within the app for scanning purposes.

This initiative aims to eliminate the requirement for traditional paper tickets or mobile tickets that utilise QR codes purchased in advance.

Oli Cox, Head of Commercial Strategy and Business Planning at East Midlands Railway, said: “We know that complex fares can be a real barrier to travel, but this trial removes that uncertainty, making it easy to simply tap in and out on your phone, safe in the knowledge you’re always getting the best-value fare on the day.

“We’re delighted to announce the launch of our digital pay-as-you-go trial. We’ve had a fantastic response from customers keen to take part – with more than 500 people registering their interest so far.”

The app autonomously tracks journeys, identifying the trains used and noting when passengers exit the rail network.

UK Rail Minister Lord Peter Hendy said: “The railway ticketing system is far too complicated and long overdue an upgrade to bring it into the 21st century.

“Through these trials, we’re doing just that and making buying tickets more convenient, more accessible and more flexible.”

Additional trials are set to commence in Yorkshire in collaboration with Northern Trains at the end of September.

Passengers will have access to the simplified ticketing system, with trials extending to Northern services connecting Harrogate, Leeds, Sheffield, Doncaster, and Barnsley.

The technology has been successfully trialled in countries such as Switzerland and Denmark.

Recent data indicated that Northern has seen a shift towards mobile ticketing, with nearly 78% of tickets sold in January being mobile, and a peak of 89% on a single day.

Northern reported a decrease of 2.3 million traditional tickets over the past year due to the growing preference for mobile options.

Northern commercial and customer director Alex Hornby said: “By trialling digital pay-as-you-go technology on some of our routes, we’re helping to shape a future where hopping on a train is as easy as tapping in and out.”

Supported by nearly £1m ($1.34m) in government funding, these trials are part of efforts to modernise the railways.

